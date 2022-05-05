Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal, COVID aid in question

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are working toward a compromise on President Joe Biden’s $33 billion Ukraine aid request that they hope to have ready as soon as next week. Signs are emerging that for the measure to move quickly, Democrats may need to bow to Republican objections and drop Biden’s goal of wrapping pandemic spending into the package. Changes in the president’s proposal are likely. The price tag, particularly for military spending, could rise and other details could change. But there’s wide agreement on both sides over the urgency of helping Kyiv and regional allies resist Russia’s 10-week-old onslaught.