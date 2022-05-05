Amazon union head, others meet at White House on organizing

By WILL WEISSERT and HALELUYA HADERO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met Thursday with union organizers at the White House as the administration looks to boost unionization campaigns. The meeting featured an unscheduled appearance by President Joe Biden. The White House says participants discussed organizers’ efforts to form unions in their workplaces, and how those could prompt workers around the country to mount similar organization campaigns. The meeting at the White House was preceded by a Senate Budget committee hearing on Amazon’s federal contracts, which Sen. Bernie Sanders has been pressing the president to cut off.