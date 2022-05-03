Jon Yaged to succeed Don Weisberg as Macmillan CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Macmillan Publishers, Don Weisberg, will step down at the end of the year. Jon Yaged, currently the company’s president, will succeed him. Weisberg has been in publishing for more than 40 years. He joined Macmillan as president in 2016 and had been CEO since early 2021. Macmillan authors range from the prize-winning novelists Hilary Mantel and Jonathan Franzen to Oprah Winfrey and “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff. Yaged, 52, joined Macmillan in 2011 and was promoted to president of the trade division a decade later.