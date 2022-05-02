Kimberly Palmer: To fight inflation, take down food expenses

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

February food prices were 7.9% higher compared with a year ago and are expected to increase 4.5% to 5.5% in 2022. As a result, it can feel harder than ever to keep grocery spending under control. But budgeting and cooking experts say there are strategies you can apply to save money and make a difference in your household budget. Putting in extra effort ahead of time can really pay off. Their tips include spending more time planning meals; avoiding food waste by “next-overing,” or repurposing meals for the next day; cooking more creatively with substitutions; and turning to community resources for extra help when needed.