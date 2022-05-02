EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers will meet to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, companies and other organizations since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. The European Commission is working on a sixth round of measures which could include oil restriction. But Russia-dependent countries like Hungary and Slovakia are wary of taking tough action. The EU’s executive branch could announce it new sanction proposals later this week. The energy ministers are meeting Monday.