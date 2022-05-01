Evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian steel plant begins

By CARA ANNA and YESICA FISCH

Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — After nearly two months of siege, civilians holed up at a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began to be evacuated over the weekend. Local officials said people sheltering elsewhere in the city would also be allowed out on Monday. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children being helped to climb over a steep pile of debris out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble and eventually onto a bus. Ukraine’s president said more than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday. Fighters inside the plant called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well.