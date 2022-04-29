Jim Ratcliffe launches late $5 billion bid to buy Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has launched a late bid to buy Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.3 billion). Three three offers featuring American investors were already being assessed as the sale process is nearing a conclusion. Chelsea was put up for sale in March after Russia owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical giant INEOS, is a Chelsea fan who owns European teams Nice and Lausanne as well as a cycling team and Britain’s America’s Cup sailing team.