Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposals to ban stock trading by lawmakers are gaining ground in Congress and on the campaign trail. Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would ban such activity. A similar bill in the Senate has nine supporters. Lawmakers have looked to tighten the rules around trading since several members faced heavy scrutiny for their stock sales during the pandemic. Many Democratic lawmakers facing the toughest reelection races have embraced restrictions on stock trades. Other lawmakers are skeptical of a ban and question how it would be enforced.