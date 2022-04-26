Winner of Slovenia vote hopes to form government by mid-June

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The winner of Slovenia’s weekend parliamentary election says he hopes to have a new government formed by mid-June. Robert Golob met with President Borut Pahor on Tuesday. It was Golob’s first public appearance since he tested positive for the coronavirus in the days before Sunday’s vote. His liberal-green party, the Freedom Movement, convincingly won the election, defeating the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Golob is set to become Slovenia’s next prime minister. The former business executive entered politics several months ago and is expected to form a coalition government with two other center-left parties: the Social Democrats and the Left.