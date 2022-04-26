US decides to limit leasing in Alaska petroleum reserve

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has issued a decision to limit roughly half of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to oil and gas leasing. It is a rollback of an approach adopted under the prior Trump administration and the new plan drew criticism from Alaska’s U.S. senators. The release of the decision followed a recent visit to the state by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. It is in line with a position the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it favored earlier this year. Some conservation groups say they view the new decision as positive but want more action to move away from fossil fuels.