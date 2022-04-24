Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The Lundberg Survey says the national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon. According to the survey released Sunday, the total decline over six weeks now totals 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point. Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.