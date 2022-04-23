Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

By THOMAS ADAMSON and PATRICK HERMANSEN

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France began voting in a presidential runoff election in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen. Macron is in pole position to win reelection in Sunday’s presidential runoff. But his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A Macron victory in this vote which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.