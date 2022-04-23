Slovenians vote in tight race between populists, liberals

By ALI ZERDIN

Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians are casting ballots in a parliamentary election that is expected to be a tight race between Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s ruling right-wing populists and liberals in the politically divided European Union nation. About 1.7 million voters are choosing from an array of parties running for seats in the 90-member legislature. Jansa’s conservative Slovenian Democratic Party and the liberal-green Freedom Movement have led polls before Sunday’s vote. But surveys have suggested that there will be no clear winner in the election and that a coalition government will have to be formed after the vote that is made up of at least three or four parties.