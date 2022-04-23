Many flights canceled at Amsterdam’s airport due to strike

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport due to a strike by a group of KLM baggage handlers. The work stoppage Saturday, on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub, was called to protest working conditions and staff shortages. It coincided with the first day of spring school holidays and many families flying on holiday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted. KLM says in a statement that the strike “has far-reaching consequences for our customers and other colleagues at this busy time.” The carrier says it is in talks with the striking staff.