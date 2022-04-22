Shanghai promises to improve food supplies, trade

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Officials in Shanghai have promised to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to keep the local economy functioning while millions of people are still confined to their homes. A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised Friday “every effort” to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of access to food and fears that the shutdown, which confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes, might disrupt global trade. Zhang said the city will forgive rent for six months for some 80,000 small enterprises in government-owned buildings.