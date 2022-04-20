Convicted NY state judge gets 1 year and 3 months in prison

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former New York state judge to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial conduct at the Municipal Credit Union. Ex-State Supreme Court Justice Sylvia Ash was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan. Kaplan said Ash’s crimes struck at the heart of the criminal justice system. Ash was convicted in December of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent. The credit union is a nonprofit financial institution headquartered in New York City that provides banking services to over a half million members.