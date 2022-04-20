Asian indexes mixed in choppy trading, echoing Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in choppy trading, as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine had investors partly optimistic while staying cautious. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, boosted by the overnight rally in Europe and in the Dow. Chinese President Xi Jinping told a forum of Asian leaders his government supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of sanctions. Xi’s comments were China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street, while Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade.