J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year. The health care giant said Tuesday that a supply surplus and demand uncertainty prompted the move. J&J’s one-shot vaccine brought in $457 million in global sales during the first quarter, with most of that coming from outside the United States. The vaccine brought in only $75 million in U.S. sales. That’s less than what it rang up after debuting in last year’s quarter.