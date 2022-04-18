Yellen to see Ukraine PM, avoid Russians at global meetings

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to meet with Ukraine’s prime minister during this week’s spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington. At the same time, she’ll be trying to avoid contact with Russian officials who plan attend some Group of 20 portions of the event virtually. The Russian invasion of Ukraine — and how world powers should manage the spillover effects on economies, including food insecurity — will take center stage at the meetings. This year’s meetings run through Friday, and include a mix of virtual and in-person events.