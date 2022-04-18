Sri Lankan PM says president’s powers will be reduced

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters call on the president to quit over an economic crisis. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament the power transfer will be one of the quick steps that can be taken to politically stabilize the country and help talks with the International Monetary Fund for an economic recovery plan. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the prime minister’s brother, concentrated more powers in the presidency on being elected in 2019. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy, and people have endured months of shortages. The government suspended loan repayments pending talks with the IMF. It’s meeting in Washington this week.