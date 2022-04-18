Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. It’s issuing new requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. The guidance issued Monday requires material purchased for projects starting next month be produced within the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. President Joe Biden has made this type of guidance a cornerstone for judging his record ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden says he can leverage federal spending to create more U.S. factory jobs and reduce reliance on China and other nations.