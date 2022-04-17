Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter attacks

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans protesting for days near the president’s office have criticized a lack of progress in finding those responsible for the deaths of more than 260 people in Islamic State-inspired bombings on Easter Sunday three years ago, piling pressure on the government already embroiled in a deep economic crisis. The protesters on Sunday demanded the government uncover what they called the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels. Among the dead were 42 foreigners from 14 countries. Thousands of people have been protesting for eight days to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the worst debt crisis that has caused critical shortages of fuel, food and medicines in the Indian Ocean island nation.