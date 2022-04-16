1 dead, 7 injured in explosion aboard tanker off Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities say one person was killed and seven others injured in an explosion aboard an oil tanker. The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center says the tanker was 186 miles east of Hong Kong on Saturday when it caught fire as a result of an explosion. The fire was extinguished. The Government Flying Service sent a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters with doctors aboard to the Panama-registered Chuang Yi vessel to transport the injured to a hospital. One crew member was reported to have died and four others are in serious condition. The cause of the explosion is unclear. The casualties reportedly included crew members from Indonesia and Myanmar.