Macron, Le Pen decry ‘shocking’ Stellantis CEO pay

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger in the French presidential vote, Marine Le Pen, have decried as “shocking” the multimillion euro payout to the CEO of carmaker Stellantis. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ remuneration package of 19.15 million euros in 2021 became an issue during Macron and Le Pen’s campaigning Friday ahead of the April 24 runoff vote. Polls show purchasing power and inflation are a top voter concern. Stellantis, which was formed last year through the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, continued to back the package despite its being rejected by shareholders Wednesday. The French government is the company’s third-largest shareholder with a 6.15% stake.