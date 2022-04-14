Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California store owner has agreed to be taken in custody from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after shots fired at shoplifters hit a 9-year-old girl instead. Marqel Cockrell told a judge on Friday he understood he’ll be extradited within 30 days. He wasn’t represented by an attorney. Police in Victorville say the 20-year-old Cockrell faces at least one attempted murder charge. The girl’s grandmother says she was waiting Tuesday evening to have her photo taken with the Easter bunny at the Mall of Victor Valley when she was wounded, including a bullet that fractured her arm. Cockrell was arrested within hours by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.