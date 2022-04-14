S. Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will remove most pandemic restrictions, including indoor gathering limits, as it slowly wiggles out of an omicron outbreak officials say is stabilizing. Starting next week, authorities will remove a 10-person limit on private social gatherings and lift a midnight curfew at restaurants, coffee shops and other indoor businesses. People still must wear masks indoors, but an outdoor mask mandate might be lifted if the virus slows further. The health minister pleaded for people to stay vigilant against the virus and said social distancing rules could be tightened again if the pandemic brings another huge wave of infections.