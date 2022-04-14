House panels probe gov’t use of facial recognition software

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two House committees have launched an investigation into the government’s use of facial recognition software. The technology was most recently used by the Internal Revenue Service, but that was stopped after lawmakers and privacy advocates raised concerns. Critics of the software say databases could become a target for cyberthreats. They also express concerns about how the information could be used by other government agencies. In a letter to the CEO of ID.me, the lawmakers request documents and information related to the company’s contracts with 10 federal agencies and 30 state governments for use of its facial recognition technology.