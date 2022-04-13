Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

Associated Press

Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee later this month. The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path of boosting its streaming services. Last month, Amazon closed a $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017.