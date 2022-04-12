Governor: State may help conservation bid for Boy Scout camp

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s governor said Tuesday that the state may provide supplemental funds to help conservationists purchase a 252-acre Boy Scout camp and keep it out of the hands of developers. Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said he recently toured the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth and believes it should remain open space. The Connecticut Yankee Council has set a May 1 deadline to accept bids for the property. It has rejected offers from two conservation groups, The Trust of Public Land and a local non-profit called Pathfinders and is considering a $4.6 million offer from developers.