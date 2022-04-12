China’s March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks. Customs data show exports rose to $276 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce output. Imports rose less than 1% to $228.7 billion. The ruling Communist Party’s “zero-tolerance” anti-virus strategy is weighing on consumer and factory activity by confining most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes and suspending access to other manufacturing centers. The anti-virus curbs have prompted fears global trade might be disrupted. Chinese officials say they are taking steps to keep ports functioning, but automakers and other factories have cut production due to supply disruptions.