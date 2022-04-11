Polish panel: Russia behind Polish leader’s plane crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government special commission has reinforced its previous allegations that the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in Russia was the result of Moscow’s assassination plan. The latest of the commission’s reports, released Monday, alleges that the crash was caused by an intentional detonation of planted explosives. The report comes at a time when Russia is waging war on Poland’s neighbor Ukraine and as Warsaw and Moscow have tense relations. The report drums up hostility toward Russia among some Poles. Earlier, separate reports by Polish and Russian aviation experts said the crash on approach to the Smolensk airport was the result of human errors in adverse weather conditions.