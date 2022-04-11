CVS, feds reach agreement on vaccine portal accessibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — CVS Pharmacy has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors that will ensure the company’s online vaccination scheduling portal remains fully accessible to people with disabilities. The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island alleged Monday that the company was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the portal was hard to navigate for some people with disabilities. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha says accessibility is critical for lifesaving care. There was no admission of wrongdoing by CVS. The company says it is committed to supporting the health of everyone.