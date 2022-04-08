Germany offers aid to businesses hit by war in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has unveiled a package of loans and other financial assistance to companies hit hard by the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday the package was necessary because “there are companies and sectors that won’t survive this period if we don’t help them.” Separately, the government agreed late Thursday to provide states with 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to pay for housing, health care, schooling and other assistance for Ukrainian refugees. A leading Left Party lawmaker urged for greater efforts to seize the wealth of Russian oligarchs in Germany in order to help pay for the cost of the refugee influx.