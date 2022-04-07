European Central Bank head says she’s positive for COVID-19

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has tweeted that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms but will continue working at home. She wrote Thursday on Twitter that she’s vaccinated, received a booster shot and her symptoms are “reasonably mild.” The 66-year-old said there’s no impact on the bank operations. The news conference she typically holds following the meeting of the bank’s rate-setting council is slated to go ahead next Thursday, with the format to be decided in the coming days. European countries are battling a surge of COVID-19 fueled by a highly infectious omicron subvariant.