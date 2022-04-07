Amazon plans to object to union win in New York

By HALELUYA HADERO

The Associated Press

Amazon plans to file objections to the union election on Staten Island, New York that resulted in the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the company’s history. The e-commerce giant stated its plans in a legal filing to the National Labor Relations Board made public Thursday. Among other things, the company accused the Amazon Labor Union, a group of former and current employees who spearheaded the union drive, of threatening warehouse workers to vote in favor of the organizing effort. Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU, said claims were “patently absurd.” The federal labor board is giving the company until April 22 to back up its objections.