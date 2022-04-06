US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it has charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations and that officials have taken down a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency. The actions were announced at a news conference Wednesday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials. The case against against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe. Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanctions violations.