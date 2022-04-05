White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and its European allies will impose stiff new sanctions Wednesday, including a ban on new investments in Russia, in retaliation for Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine, according to the White House. The joint action also includes toughened sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions and government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members. The Treasury Department has also moved to block any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions. And the Defense Department is sending Ukraine an additional $100 million worth of military equipment, including Javelin anti-armor systems.