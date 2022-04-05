Millennial Money: Take your money to the next level

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

You’ve mastered the basics of money management — the bank accounts, the emergency fund, the 401(k) you contribute enough to so you get your employer match. Maybe you’ve even dabbled in investing, but otherwise you’ve been on autopilot for a few years. That tactic served you well for a time, but your life is different now. You might own a house or have kids. Your career finally seems to be taking off. A few tweaks to your finances will make a big difference as you approach your 40s and beyond.