Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare says that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores. Monday’s announcement comes amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant — BA.2 — will spark another rise in U.S. cases. More than 59 million people with Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient coverage will be able get up to eight free at-home tests per month, or enough for an individual to test twice a week, as some doctors recommend. Medicare lagged private insurance in following the Biden administration’s directive to cover at-home tests because program rules and regulations got in the way and officials had to find a work-around.