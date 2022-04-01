Coal mine accident in Serbia kills 8 miners, injures 18

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC

Associated Press

CITLUK, Serbia (AP) — Serbian authorities say an accident in a mine in central Serbia has killed 8 miners and wounded 18 others. The accident in the Soko coal mine, located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Serbia’s mining and energy minister says it appears that the miners suffocated from too much methane gas. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened. The Soko mine has had several serious accidents, including one in 1998 that killed 29 miners. Town authorities declared a day of mourning to be held Saturday.