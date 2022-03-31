AP’s Marjorie Miller named as new head of Pulitzer Prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Marjorie Miller has been named as the new administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes. Miller is vice president and global enterprise editor at The Associated Press. She previously spent 27 years at the Los Angeles Times as a correspondent in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, and as the paper’s foreign editor. Her appointment was announced Thursday by the Pulitzer Prize Board and by Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University, which hosts the prestigious journalism awards. She begins her new role on April 11.