Hungary accuses Ukraine of interfering in upcoming election

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister has accused Ukraine’s leadership of attempting to interfere in the upcoming Hungarian election. It was a charge later denied by his Ukrainian counterpart in an episode that put further strain on relations between the two countries. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed Wednesday that there was “ongoing coordination between the Hungarian left and representatives of the Ukrainian government” and that Ukraine was attempting to influence Hungary’s April 3 election in favor of a coalition of opposition parties. Szijjarto didn’t provide any evidence supporting the claim. The statements came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several recent comments that were harshly critical of the Hungarian government’s approach to the war.