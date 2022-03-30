Firm pays back $20M, insists petrochemical project viable

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. subsidiary of a Thailand-based petrochemical giant has repaid Ohio’s private economic development office $20 million after it failed to make an investment decision in 2020 on a proposed petrochemical plant in the state. Spokespersons for PTT Global Chemical America and JobsOhio insisted this week the company still plans to build the multi-billion dollar plant in southeast Ohio’s Belmont County once it has found a finance partner. JobsOhio spokesperson Matt Englehart says the pandemic delayed PTTGCA’s final investment decision. PTTGCA spokesperson Dan Williamson says the company has spent $300 million thus far on a facility that will produce raw materials for products that range from plastic bottles to vehicle parts.