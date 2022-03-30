Edmunds: Should you fix your car or buy new?

By RONALD MONTOYA

Edmunds

As new and used vehicle transaction prices continue to hit record highs due to a nationwide vehicle shortage, many people with an aging car are asking themselves, “Should I fix my car or trade it in for a new one?” The Experts at Edmunds will give you an argument for when you should repair your vehicle and when to consider buying a new one. They will also give some general pointers on how to maximize the life of your current vehicle.