Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of the covid.gov website. The White House says that, with the click of a button on one site, people will be able to find information on how to access all of those tool. They’ll also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.