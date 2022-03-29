China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders are trying to fine-tune their “zero tolerance” COVID strategy to rein in job losses and other costs to the world’s second-largest economy. As millions of Shanghai residents lined up for coronavirus tests in the closed-down metropolis, authorities promised tax cuts for shopkeepers and help for shippers to limit disruptions to industry and trade. This week’s shutdown of most activities in China’s most populous city to contain virus outbreaks jolted financial markets that already were on edge about Russia’s war on Ukraine, higher U.S. interest rates and a Chinese economic slowdown. The Shanghai government has promised to “stabilize jobs” and “optimize the business environment.”