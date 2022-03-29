Bid for Nielsen TV ratings company almost doubles to $16B

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brookfield Business Partners is boosting its buyout offer for Nielsen Holdings to about $16 billion after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid. Brookfield will invest approximately $2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45% of Nielsen’s common equity. The company said Tuesday that it anticipates investing approximately $600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners. It added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.