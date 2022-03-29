After Russian forces pull back, a shattered town breathes

By ANDREA ROSA and FELIPE DANA

Associated Press

TROSTYANETS, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of two Russian soldiers lie abandoned in the woods. Ukrainian forces piled atop a tank flash victory signs. Dazed people line up amid charred buildings to reach for aid. These are the sights in a Ukrainian town that has seized back control from Russian forces at least for now. The Associated Press on Monday saw a civilian landscape that has seen some of the worst of war upon arriving in Trostyanets. It was shortly after Ukrainian forces announced the northeastern town near the Russian border had been retaken following weeks of Russian occupation.