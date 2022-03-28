Hong Kong’s COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins

By ALICE FUNG and JANICE LO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is running short of coffins during its deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost about 6,000 lives so far this year. Cremation is a common burial practice in the densely populated city, but mortuaries are being strained by the number of deaths. Refrigerated containers have been used to store bodies while the government orders more coffins. Some companies are offering alternatives that are more environmentally friendly than the usual wood coffins. LifeArt Asia has cardboard coffins made of recycled wood fiber that can be customized with designs on the exterior. Its factory in southern Hong Kong can produce up to 50 coffins a day.