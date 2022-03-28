Germany: G7 rejects Russia’s demand to pay for gas in rubles

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s energy minister says the Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles. Robert Habeck told reporters Monday that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that Russia will demand “unfriendly” countries pay for natural gas only in rubles from now on. Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the Russian currency. Asked if Russia could cut natural gas supplies to European customers if they reject the demand to pay in rubles, the Kremlin spokesman said, “We clearly aren’t going to supply gas for free.”